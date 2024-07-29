Special Little Luau Serves Many

By Julie Johansen

The annual Special Little Luau was held on July 24 at the Emery Aquatic Center. The event, organized by Nosh and Autumn Arrien, served over 300 people. Individuals with special needs and their families are invited to this event.

The dinner features luau-style cooked pig that was served as pulled pork sandwiches. Other events available included a Utah Parent Center Booth, Emery Spardettes who performed and served cotton candy, Emery County Royalty who made snow cones for those desiring to cool off a little, a Fish Pond, cake walk and, of course, free swim at the pool.

The event was made possible by many sponsors including Castle Dale City, Emery Aquatic Center, Emery County Recreation and Travel Bureau, Todd Hinkins, Chef Lane Justice, Emery Telcom, Magnuson Lumber, Eastern Utah Community Credit Union, Esquire Estates RV Park, Farm Bureau Financial services, Mayor Danny Van Wagoner, Screen Tech, Maverik and Castle Dale City Fire Department.