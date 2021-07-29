Special Little Luau to Celebrate Adults and Children with Disabilities

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Coming to the Emery County Aquatic Center next week is a summer luau party, completely free, as an appreciation day for adults and children with disabilities.

This “Special Little Luau” features free swimming, barbecue, games, prizes and snow cones for those in attendance. The event is slated to take place on Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There is no age limit for those that wish to attend and this event is described as a day of fun and enjoyment for the whole family.

This event is sponsored by Castle Dale City, Emery County Recreation, Emery Telcom, Emery County Travel Bureau, Emery County Aquatic Center, Magnuson Lumber, Castle Dale Fire Department, Maverik, Screen Tech, Todd Hinkins and Chef Lane Justice.

Those that wish to obtain more information on this luau may contact Autumn Arrien at (435) 749-9676 or Lindsey Torgersen at (435) 979-4025.