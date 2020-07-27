Speedy Horses and Smiling Faces at Barrel Race in Price

On Wednesday evening, Carbon/Emery barrel racers kicked off the night with time-only runs. The peewee riders rode then took to the arena. Some of them were led by an adult while others rode on their own. The youth open draw was after this before concluding the evening with the open draw. The results of Wednesday’s competition are posted below.

Event organizers want to remind those participating in the time-only runs that they need to get their horse to a trot or faster. This has been asked because the time-only runs have been taking too long, causing the event to drag late into the evening. The effort is very appreciated to keep things moving after each run to ensure that everyone can run the barrels in the daylight.