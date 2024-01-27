Spelling Bees Determine Top Spellers for Castle Dale Elementary

Castle Dale Elementary hosted its two school spelling bees on Friday. The first bee for fourth and fifth graders went 11 rounds before two finalists were chosen. Then, the rules changed, and spell downs were held. Beckett Huntington was victorious in winning first place ahead of AnnaBelle Jeffs in second and Reece Cosby in third.

The first through third grade finalists then spelled to capture first, second and third place in the lower grades spelling bee, going into the 10th round before the three finalists were finally narrowed down. Spell downs were then held for second and third place winners. Zane Cosby earned first place with Bostyn Labrum in second and Joseph Erickson in third.

Previous to these school bees, class spelling bees were held. These class winners will represent Castle Dale Elementary at the district spelling bee on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 1 p.m. at Emery High School auditorium. The class winners were Sofie Haskell for fourth grade and AnnaBelle Jeffs for fifth grade.