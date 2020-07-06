Spencer Cox Takes Republican Primary in Race for Governor

The race for the Utah Governor had four people on the primary ballot vying for the republican nomination. Spencer Cox, along with running mate Deidre Henderson for lieutenant governor, took home the majority vote, securing the republican nomination.

According to reports, Cox and Henderson secured 36.4 percent of the votes, tallying 185,104 votes in last week’s primary election. Close behind was Jon Huntsman Jr. with 34.6 percent, or 175,970, of the votes.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the election was conducted almost entirely by mail.