Splash Tech Presents at Carbon Chamber Luncheon

Splash Tech was highlighted as one of the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce’s (CCCC) business spotlights during the February luncheon.

Owner Jeff Serl was invited to present on the business, beginning by informing all in attendance that he was fairly new to the community. Serl moved to Carbon County in 2019 and began his business. He had been working in the pool and spa industry since he was 16 and slowly developed his skills to work on hot tubs, pools and fiberglass.

Serl was able to combine all of that experience into one business. When he first started out, he had to hire someone to take a hot tub portion in order for him to work on the fiberglass, which meant he had to pay that person.

Throughout the years, he learned how to do all of the work himself and worked for a couple of major companies in Salt Lake City before moving here and beginning the business.

Serl stated that being in Price was scary at first, joking that there were likely no pools or hot tubs here. He was surprised to find that many homeowners here do have them. The last two years, through assistance from the CCCC and the Southeast Utah Association of Local Governments, he was able to get his business off of the ground.

Serl expressed appreciation for those that have followed his social media accounts and made referrals to friends. Through his success, he has been able to open two locations, one in Price and one in Orem, to take care of both sides of the mountain.

“Part of my business aspect is I want to be able to help people,” Serl said, before stating that he did not think people should have to give up their mortgage to have something they can enjoy.

Those that are interested in the services that Splash Tech has to offer can follow them on Facebook, visit their website or give them a call at (801) 916-9625.