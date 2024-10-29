Spooktacular Campus Trick-or-Treat Adventure at USU Eastern

Get ready for Halloween fun! USU Eastern invites community members of all ages to enjoy trick-or-treating on campus from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on October 31st. Begin the festivities at the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center, where you can pick up a campus map highlighting treat stations and spooky stops along the way.

Be sure to visit the Cosmetology Department for free face painting and even more Halloween magic! This event is brought to you by the USU Student Association and promises an afternoon filled with treats, tricks, and a safe place for family-friendly fun.