Sports Page Bar Manager Receives Super Service Award

Timothy Neilson, Sports Page Bar manager and bartender, receives Carbon County Tourism’s Super Service Award

Press Release

The Tony Basso Group of Companies and the Ramada of Price would like to congratulate Timothy Neilson on receiving Carbon County Tourism’s Super Service Award for the month of March. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the presentation of the award was delayed until June’s Carbon County Commission meeting.

Neilson is the manager and bartender of the Sports Page Bar located inside the Ramada of Price.

“It is such an honor to receive this award from our community for all the hard work and effort that not only myself but my entire staff does for each and every guest that we encounter,” said Neilson. “It truly makes me feel appreciation and pride for the superior service our guests at the Sports Page Bar are given. We want to ensure that they leave happy, safe and hopefully quick to suggest our facility to others for a safe, friendly and fun place to go for food and a great signature cocktail.”

Award recipients are nominated by the community and visitors to the area and are chosen by the Carbon County Tourism Board at its monthly meetings.

“Tim is always going above and beyond to take care of guests at the Sports Page Bar. He is an amazing bartender and always make sure to take very good care of the guests. If they have questions about the area, he always takes the time to answer them,” read Neilson’s nomination letter. “He not only goes above and beyond for the guests, but for his coworkers as well. He is always willing to help out anyone he can.”

The Tony Basso Group of Companies and The Ramada of Price is proud to have Neilson on its team. His dedication to his guests at the Sports Page Bar as well as to the community is indicative of the company’s mission to grow Southeastern Utah from within.

About the Tony Basso Group of Companies: Founded in 1989 with a single car dealership, The Tony Basso Group of Companies understands the importance of building a community. Today, the company comprises 17 individual and unique businesses that are each focused on growing Southeastern Utah from within. For more information, visit www.heytony.com.