Spotlight Shines on Bill’s Home Furnishings

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce named Bill’s Home Furnishings as one of its business spotlights for the month of July. The business accepted the honor during the chamber’s monthly luncheon on Thursday afternoon.

Founder Bill Knott accepted the recognition along with his son, Darren Knott. Bill took some time to speak to those in attendance, giving a brief history of the business, which has been operating in Carbon County for 45 years.

Bill will soon be transferring the reins to his son, Darren, as he plans for retirement. Darren grew up in the furniture industry before forging his own career path that took him to Tennessee. He has now returned to Carbon County to reintegrate himself into the business and follow in his father’s footsteps.

Bill’s Home Furnishings is known for its wide selection of furniture, including mattresses, bed sets, recliners, sofas, sectionals, dining room sets, rugs, coffee and end tables, decorative pieces and more. The business serves as a headquarters for appliances, televisions and even car stereos.

The business also houses the popular Sportsman’s Corner, which offers a wide array of products and services for outdoorsmen and hunters. There, customers can find guns, ammunition, bows and arrows, clothing, backpacks, binoculars, knives and much more.

Bill’s Home Furnishings is located at 45 South 300 East in Price. Customers can visit the business Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call (435) 637-5776 or visit the Bill’s Home Furnishings website.