Spotlight Shines on Carbon Cheer

Carbon School District Press Release

Carbon Cheer began practices at the beginning of May 2022 and will continue until the end of the school year. Coach Chloe Pritt is most looking forward to her team getting to cheer on their Dinos and to support the community.

Being a full-year sport has its challenges and Coach Pritt said that her athletes will have to work hard to balance their lives and cheer. “Cheer requires so much time,” she said. “It can be hard for the athletes to maintain awesome grades, work and social lives.”

Coach Pritt wanted to give a special shout-out to her varsity athletes. “[They] have gone above and beyond to be leaders of our team,” she said.

The varsity athletes are pictured in the front row (from left to right): Raymond Clark, Brooke Olson, Ella Teuscher, Kadence Bradley, Jade Gravley, Lucy Wood and Dallin Bryant.

Carbon Cheer cheered at the Blue and White football game on Aug. 5 and now they are cheering at all home football and volleyball games. Be sure to cheer with them as they cheer on our Dinos!