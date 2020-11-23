Spotlight Shines on Children’s Justice Center

During a virtual luncheon hosted by the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, the November Community Spotlight was announced as the Children’s Justice Center. Shelley Wright, director of the center, was in attendance to accept the recognition and speak on the efforts of the Children’s Justice Center.

“I would like to start off with saying thank to the chamber for selecting us as the spotlight of the month,” Wright said. “We were all very happy to have received that.”

The Children’s Justice Center offers child abuse prevention services as well as child abuse treatment services. “The Children’s Justice Center is a home-like facility that serves children who might have been physically and/or sexually abused,” the center shares. “The center is designed to help children feel safe and comfortable. The atmosphere is child-friendly and the interview rooms are designed with children in mind. Children visit the center while investigators meet with them and their parents.”

Wright explained that the center offers therapy services in house, which has been offered for nearly two years. Staff from Primary Children’s Hospital have been traveling to the center for one year, offering medical services to children at the center. Wright explained this service has been very beneficial for the center since children no longer have to travel to the Wasatch Front for these medical services.

When asked how members of the community can support the center, Wright explained that there are many ways to get involved. Volunteers are greatly appreciated to assist with events and projects. Community members are also encouraged to support fundraisers that benefit the center, such as the annual Christmas Tree Regalia. Cash donations can also be made directly to the center to assist with operating costs.

For more information on the Children’s Justice Center and its services, please click here.