Spotlight Shines on Hope Festival

The Hope Festival was named the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce’s community spotlight for the month of November. The annual festival was highlighted during the chamber’s monthly luncheon on Thursday afternoon.

Amanda McIntosh of the Southeast Utah Health Department as well as the HOPE Squad of Carbon, Emery and Grand Counties took time to speak on the festival. This free community event aims to bring the community together to celebrate the holidays and build community camaraderie.

This year, the Hope Festival is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9. The evening will kick off at 6 p.m. at the Notre Dame Hope Center (185 North Carbon Avenue) in Price. For two hours, attendees can enjoy photos with Santa, bingo, music, food and prizes.

McIntosh explained that the event is open to all, free of charge. Event organizers are busy making final preparations for the festival and businesses are invited to donate prizes to be given away at the event. Those wishing to donate may contact McIntosh at (435) 637-3671.

This year’s Hope Festival is made possible by the Southeast Utah Health Department, the Southeast Disease Prevention Coalition, Four Corners Community Behavioral Health, Castleview Hospital, StepOne Service, Meaningful Mindz, Carbon Medical Service, the HOPE Squad, the CARE Coalition, USARA, USU Extension, the Carbon and Emery Opioid Substance Use Coalition, the Multicultural Counseling Center, USU Health Extension and the Southeast Utah Association of Local Governments.