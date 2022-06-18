Spotlight Shines on Snap-On

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce recognized Snap-On as one of its business spotlights for June on Thursday afternoon. Gerald Shiew of Snap-On was presented the recognition during the chamber’s monthly luncheon.

Snap-On was founded in the 1920s to serve the automotive industry. “In 1920, a cultural shift was underway in the United States as the automobile was rising in popularity, creating the need for an emerging automotive repair industry,” the business shared. “Joseph Johnson, an engineer from Milwaukee, had an idea that would revolutionize repair and make work easier for professional mechanics.”

The result was five unique handles and ten sockets that snapped on interchangeably, coined “Five do the work of Fifty.” This invention went on to shape an industry as the company grew throughout the decades, developing quality tools and an innovative business model.

The business now operates as a franchise, which Shiew oversees locally. Snap-On offers thousands of products through 4,800 mobile stores worldwide, serving more than 130 countries. The company has kept its ties to the United States with headquarters based in Wisconsin and 13 manufacturing facilities across the country.

During the luncheon, Shiew extended his appreciation to the chamber for the recognition, also taking time to express the benefits he has been offered as a chamber member. He also thanked the local community for its support throughout the years