Spotlight Shines on the Carbon School District

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce featured the Carbon School District as its community spotlight during its monthly luncheon on Thursday afternoon. Carbon School District Superintendent Mika Salas accepted the recognition and took time to speak to those in attendance.

Salas took the reins of the school district in early July, filling the superintendent position vacated by Lance Hatch. She has had a lot of work on her plate as construction projects continue throughout the district while the ongoing pandemic presents its own challenges.

While construction continues at Carbon High and Helper Middle School, Salas said that did not stop the students from attending in person beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 18. While some adjustments and accommodations needed to be made, the superintendent said that learning will continue per usual for the students at these schools.

At Carbon High, construction crews continue to work in the Grand Canyon and the new art wing. However, work is anticipated to be complete in late October. Helper Middle School has a larger construction project to tackle, but Salas is hopeful that the crews will be finished by the end of the school year.

Salas then switched her focus to the district’s COVID-19 protocol, which has loosened a bit this year. Students that attended their first day of school on Wednesday were not met with a mask mandate as they were last year. While students are still welcome to wear masks, it is a choice that is being offered to students and their families.

“It was so nice to see the kids’ face,” Salas said about the first day of school. She emphasized that seeing one another’s faces is emotionally important for not only the students, but also the teachers and staff at each of the schools.

Increased sanitation practices remain in affect at each school to keep students and staff as safe as possible while protocols are in place in case of COVID-19 outbreaks. Overall, Salas said the first day back went smoothly and the district is excited to have the students back.