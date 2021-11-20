Spotlights Shines on Utah’s Christmas Town

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce recognized Utah’s Christmas Town as its November Community Spotlight on Thursday afternoon. The Utah’s Christmas Town committee accepted the recognition during the chamber’s monthly luncheon, taking time to speak to those in attendance.

Mark Montoya and Brenda Detter lead the charge for Utah’s Christmas Town. The duo became involved with the festivities in 1990 and have lended a hand ever since. The pair took over the committee some years later and has oversaw the festivities ever since, along with the help of countless volunteers.

Helper City was deemed Utah’s Christmas Town in 1992, and despite constant competition from Park City, Helper has maintained the designation ever since. The festivities has grown throughout the years and now include weeks worth of activities for locals and visitors alike.

One of the main draws of Utah’s Christmas Town is the famous electric light parade, which spans two nights each December. Reports indicate that over 8,000 people attend the parade each year between the two evenings, including local residents and travelers from near and far. This year’s parade is slated for Dec. 3 and 4 at 7 p.m. on Helper’s Main Street. Fireworks will follow the Saturday evening parade.

Other upcoming activities include the Christmas craft fair, which will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 19 as well as 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 20. The craft fair will be hosted at the Helper Civic Auditorium. The annual lights on ceremony will then take place on Nov. 26 as the city lights up Main Street. Attendees are encouraged to meet at the Rio Theatre on Main Street at 6 p.m. for the event. Attendees will make their way down Main Street before turning on the lights and meeting Santa at the Helper Civic Auditorium.

Then, on Dec. 1, the luminary ceremony will be hosted beginning at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to the ceremony, which will take place at the Helper City Cemetery. “It is a great way to remember our loved ones that have passed on,” Montoya said about the luminary ceremony.

The activities will continue will the annual chili dinner on Dec. 3 and 4. This will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Helper Civic Auditorium. Also on Dec. 4, the popular breakfast with Santa event is slated to begin at 8 a.m. Members of the community are encouraged to enjoy a hearty breakfast and visit with Santa until 11 a.m.

To conclude, Montoya thanked the community for its ongoing support of Utah’s Christmas Town. He invited everyone to come out this year and enjoy the many festivities that have been planned.