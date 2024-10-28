Spread Kindness: Nominate a Family for a Free Thanksgiving Dinner

This holiday season, ETV News is proud to offer a free Thanksgiving dinner to families in Carbon and Emery counties in need of support.

In collaboration with generous local businesses, we are providing gift cards for selected families to obtain traditional Thanksgiving meal essentials at participating stores.

How to Nominate:

From Monday, Oct. 28, to Monday, Nov. 11, we invite community members to submit nominations for families in need of support for Thanksgiving dinner. Please email tpowell@emerytelcom.com with the following details:

Nominee’s name

Nominee’s contact number

Nominee’s city of residence

A brief explanation of their situation and why they would benefit from this assistance

Winners will be notified between Nov. 14 and 15. Together, we can make a meaningful difference this Thanksgiving for those who need it most. Thank you for helping us spread the kindness in our community