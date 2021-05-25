Spreading Fire Reported in Carbon County

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon, local first responders were dispatched to a possible train derailment and fire nearly 3.5 miles down Farnham Road.

Farnham Road is south of Ridge Road on the out skirts of Wellington. It was reported that the fire had reached 1/4 acre and was quickly spreading.

The BLM Fire, Price City, Wellington City, and Helper City Fire Departments all responded, along with the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, it was discovered that an empty coal cart had not been derailed, but the brakes had caught fire, igniting the blaze in the area. Continue to check back with ETV News as information is made available.