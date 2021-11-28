Spreading Pirate Spirit

ETV News stock photo by Mistie Bastian

The Green River cheerleaders bring a lot of energy to the venue as they encourage the Pirates. Steffanee Bacon has returned after taking some time off and is delighted to be back, leading the squad.

“This is dear to my heart. I’m a Green River alumni and I was a cheerleader in high school.” Bacon continued, “It’s been fun to come back and coach.”

The Pirates are relatively small with just six members, but what they lack in numbers, they make up for in enthusiasm. “We’re here to promote school spirit and cheer for the teams,” said Bacon. “The girls have worked hard. We’re looking forward to basketball season where we can showcase a new halftime routine for every boys’ varsity halftime.”

Bacon concluded, “The girls are really looking forward to support the girls’ and boys’ basketball teams. They’re just super excited.”