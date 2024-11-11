Spring Glen Hit and Run Results in Vehicle Fire, Trapping Female Occupant

At approximately 1 p.m. authorities were dispatched to a reported hit and run off of the Hwy 6 exit to Spring Glen, involving a Lexus GX550 and a white Dodge truck.

The Lexus was driven by a single female occupant that had taken the exit into Spring Glen, where she reportedly struck a white Dodge pickup, leaving damage to the rear of the truck.

Upon arrival, local law enforcement observed that the vehicle involved in the hit and run had wrecked into a light post located in the front yard of a residence, near 3550 North 2000 East in Spring Glen. A small vehicle fire erupted, to which responding authorities were able to quickly extinguish it.

Law enforcement verified that the vehicle involved in the reported hit and run had also been called in for reckless driving moments prior to the accident occurring. Law enforcement has not released the name of the female occupant and there were no injuries reported.