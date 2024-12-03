Spring Glen Resident Sentenced in Sexual Abuse of a Child Case

On Nov. 13, 37-year-old Tyson Benally was sentenced by the Seventh District Court on two charges of aggravated sexual abuse of a child (first degree felony) and one count of forcible sexual abuse (second degree felony).

Benally had previously pled not guilty to all three counts. The jury found him guilty on one count of aggravated sexual abuse, dismissed the other count with prejudice and also found him guilty on the forcible sexual abuse charge.

According to information based on evidence obtained, on or between April of 2013 through April of 2016, Benally had sexually abused a minor between the ages of 11 and 13 years old. In 2022, the victim spoke with law enforcement on what had occurred.

Benally entered the victim’s room one evening and, hearing him approach, the minor and victim pretended to be asleep. Following this is when the sexual assault allegedly occurred. This ceased when the victim moved and started to attempt to awaken another individual asleep in the same room.

Based on the conviction of aggravated sexual abuse, along with the conviction of forcible sexual abuse, Benally was sentenced to two indeterminate terms of not less than fifteen years and which may be life in the Utah State Prison.

These charges are to run concurrently and the court advised that Benally participate in any treatment resources provided by the Utah State Prison.