Spring Rodeo Season Begins

By Julie Johansen

The high school rodeo spring season began for members of the Carbon and Emery rodeo teams at the Spikers Rodeo this past weekend, April 2 and 3.

For Emery High, Ryter Ekker earned fifth and ninth in the rifle shoot. Ruger Payne scored high enough for eighth on Friday in the trap shoot. Spartan Kayson Jensen scored first and second in bareback riding, while teammate Graycee Mills was fourth in poles. In the reining cow horse competition, Monty Christiansen was second and Byron Christiansen tied for seventh.

Carbon competitors included Lacey Anderson and Destiny Andrews in barrel racing and pole bending, Kayson Peterson and Wyatt Willis teamed up to compete in the team roping, while Shalako Gunter and Kashley Rhodes competed in the trap shooting and light rifle events.

Gunter won the trap shooting at Spikers 1. Rhodes took ninth in the same event and also finished 10th in light rifle. At Spikers 2, Gunter took eighth in trap shooting and Rhodes earned seventh in light rifle.

On April 9, the rodeo athletes will be at the Price arena for the Carbon High rodeo beginning at 3 p.m. The public is welcome to attend with no gate fees. Rodeo team members will then travel to Mount Pleasant on Saturday, April 10 for a rodeo hosted by the Sanpete team. The shooting events for both rodeos will be at the Helper Gun Club.