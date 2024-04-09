Spring Rodeo Season Has Started For UHSRA Contestants *Photo Gallery*

By Julie Johansen

It is rodeo season again. The second weekend of spring rodeos, Carbon Rodeo Team hosted their home event Friday, April 5 at the Carbon County Fairgrounds. Carbon High rodeo athletes scoring in the top ten and adding points toward state were Madisen Donathan, tenth in the barrels, Kanyon Mills with partner Ejay Duke from Uintah Basin, seventh in team roping, and Ean Ellis earned first in tie down roping. In the shooting sports, Shalako Gunter, Kashley Rhodes and Hayden Tonc placed fourth, sixth and ninth, respectively, in the rifle shoot.

The Emery Team also had top ten placers. Quirt Payne earned fifth in barebacks, Will Jeffs, seventh in steer wrestling, Kamz Rich, third in bulls, and Graycee Mills was seventh in breakaway. Cody Howard came in eighth and Wyatt Fox, tenth, in the rifle shoot. Cache Allred scored ninth in the trap shoot.

On Saturday, April 6, the teams both traveled to Mt. Pleasant for the Sanpete Rodeo. At the Contoy Arena, Carbon’s Ean Ellis was fourth in tie down roping, Kashley Rhodes was second and Shalako Gunter fifth in the light rifle shoot. Gunter also tied for fifth in the trap shoot.

The Emery Club also had state qualifiers in Garek Bennett and Quirt Payne, who were fourth and fifth, respectively, in barebacks. Will Jeffs earned second in steer wrestling, Charity Greenhalgh was tenth in barrels, Kamz Rich placed third in bulls, Graycee Mills took fourth and Gracie Huntington sixth in breakaway roping. In the shooting sports, Cody Howard took third while Wyatt Fox placed tenth in the rifle shoot. Monty Christiansen and Whit Weber placed fourth and eighth, respectively, in reining cow horse competition.

A weekend off now for Utah High School Rodeo contestants, then on April 19 and 20, they will be at the Spanish Fork Arena for the South Utah County High School Rodeo.