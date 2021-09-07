SPX Fest Bringing Tourism Fun This Weekend

The Stewardship, Preservation and Xploration (SPX) Fest is happening this weekend, bringing plenty of opportunities to locals and visitors alike.

The SPX Fest is dedicated to the stewardship, preservation and exploration of the natural environment and is also an opportunity to learn more about the history and land of Southeastern Utah. This is accomplished through tours, discussions and demonstrations that are given by archaeologists, historians, paleontologists and other experts.

This festival will take place over the weekend of Sept. 9 through 12, beginning with History Day on Friday. On this day, the director of Helper’s Mining and Railroad Museum will give tours and speak of the early settlers of the region. Local storytellers will take visitors through downtown Helper, viewing tales along the way. Finally, a local historian will lead a group to Kenilworth to speak about the coal town in its prime.

Then, on Saturday, it’s all about Nine Mile Canyon as the Nine Mile Canyon Stewardship Day is hosted. The day will be spent exploring both the canyon’s historic and modern histories. Sunday will be Prehistoric Day, with all those that are participating making a trip to the USU Eastern Prehistoric Museum and the Cleveland-Lloyd Dinosaur Quarry at Jurassic National Monument.

Those that wish to obtain more information on the SPX Fest, sign up or view a full itinerary may click here. This event is made possible by the Carbon Corridor, The Swell Utah, Nine Mile Canyon Coalition, Helper Mining & Railroad Museum, USU Eastern Prehistoric Museum and the Cleveland-Lloyd Dinosaur Quarry.