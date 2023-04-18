Sr. Jo-Anne Laviolette

Sister Jo-Anne Laviolette, D.C. passed away April 12 at the age of 83, from heart disease.

Sister Jo-Anne was born in San Francisco July 11, 1939 and attended Sacred Heart Grade School and St. Vincent’s High School (Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory). She entered the Daughters of Charity in 1959 and taught all grade levels and served as principal in schools in Arizona, California, Missouri and Utah. For 19 years, she served as Director of Education and Volunteers at Maryvale, a social service ministry of the Daughters of Charity. Afterwards, she worked with Daughters of Charity Foundation scholarship students. She was known for her friendliness and ability to make people laugh.

Sister is survived by her loving sister, Marcia, and the Daughters of Charity with whom she joyfully served for 63 years.

Rosary, Thursday, April 20, 4:00 p.m, Seton Provincialate, 26000 Altamont Road, Los Altos Hills. Viewing at 6:00 p.m. Mass of the Resurrection at 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, April 21st, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. (visitation at 9:00 a.m.) St. Vincent de Paul Church, 2320 Green Street, San Francisco. Internment Holy Cross Cemetery.