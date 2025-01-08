SRCD MEETING NOTICE 2025

Notice is hereby given that the San Rafael Conservation District will hold its official meetings at 10:30AM. At the USDA Service Center 1090 North Des Bee Dove Rd, Castle Dale, UT, on the following dates for 2025:
2025 Meeting Dates
January 9th (Local Work Group Meeting) 6PM
February 13
March 13
April 9
May 14
June 11
July 9
August 13
September 10
October 8
November 12
December 10
All meetings are open to the public. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals needing special accommodations (including auxiliary communicative aids and services) during this meeting should notify Julie Weber at 435-381-2300 Ext. 101.
Published in the ETV Newspaper January 8, 2025.