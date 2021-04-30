SRMS Announces Dutch Oven Cook-Off Winners *Photo Gallery*

By Julie Johansen

Jodi Wilson, family and consumer science teacher at San Rafael Middle School, recently announced the winners of the school’s annual Dutch oven cook-off.

The competition was hosted on Monday, April 26 at the school in Ferron. The dessert winners were Kallee Lake, first; Quaiden Jackson and Dilllan Larson, second; and Kaitlyn Thomas and Madie Cummings, third. Winners in the main dish judging included Allison Scott and West Johansen, first; Alexis Morgan and Alyssa Morrill, second; and Jessie Brinkerhoff and Tyleigh Fox, third.

For the judges’ choice awards, Natalie Pace received the “I don’t need no stinking award” prize. The “Slow to Start but Got There” award went to Charity Jewkes. Demi Pitchforth and Haivyn Pitchforth received the “Good for a Cold Day” award. The “Quick and Easy Campfire Treat” was awarded to Preston Hulse and Corbyn Fredrick. Claire Lindsay and Izzy Perkins received the “Chocolicious” award and David Waite’s award was “Fruitilicious.”