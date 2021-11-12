SRMS Honors Veterans at Annual Program

By Julie Johansen

San Rafael Middle School’s (SRMS) annual Veterans Day program on Thursday honored American Legion Post #42. Legionaries presented the colors and posted the flags to start the event.

During Principal Jarett Gilbert’s opening comments, he expressed his appreciation to the veterans for their service. A student chorus then entertained with “You’re a Grand Old Flag.”

An essay contest had been conducted previously at the school and the class winners then read their winning essays to the audience. The sixth grade winner was Reese Olsen, the seventh grade winner was Zoey Perea and the eighth grade winner was Hadley Meccariello.

An alumni of SRMS and veteran, Kelly Hess, handed out the awards of $25 to each of the winning students. An Americanism slideshow was then presented to conclude the program.