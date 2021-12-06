SRMS Hosts Honor Society Induction Ceremony

By Seth Winter

On Nov. 3, San Rafael Middle School (SRMS) held their Honor Society Induction Ceremony. Many students have earned their spot in this wonderful group. The requirement to be in San Rafael’s honor society is to maintain a cumulative 3.75 GPA.

During the induction ceremony, we had a wonderful talent show. We had many amazing talents. The first talent we had was an art gallery. Mary Horrocks and Whitney Morgan showed off their amazing art skills. Then we had Addison Johansen perform an amazing dance routine. Kaicee Behling used her amazing voice and sang “Rainbow”. Megan Stilson played and sang an amazing guitar piece that she wrote herself. Claire Morgan then played a fantastic piano solo. Lastly, we had Illyria Mason play and sing the song “Riptide”on her ukulele.

After the talent show, we then had our candle lighting ceremony. The officers of the honor society each said a little bit about scholarship, citizenship, service, leadership and character. First we had our president, Landon Braun, say a little bit about what we need to do to be in honor society. He then talked about scholarship. Our vice president, Addison Johansen, talked about citizenship.

The secretary, Hadley Meccariello, talked about service. After that talk, we had our reporter, Seth Winter, talk about the great attribute of leadership. To finish off the candle lighting ceremony, we had the 8th grade class president, Kaicee Behling talk about character. After the candle lighting ceremony, Landon Braun had each of the candidates rise and pledge themselves to be wonderful students and to focus on those attributes.

Each member then received a certificate. Mr. Gilbert, our wonderful principal, ended the program with some remarks.

Members of the San Rafael Honor Society: Asia Anderson, Jadin Atwood, Claire Beagley, Kaicee Behling, Lydia Behling, Landon Braun, Jamison Christiansen, Molly Christiansen, Tyler Daley, Damon Farley, Tacey Funk, Addyson Guymon, Mary Horrocks, Addison Johansen, Illyria Mason, Hadley Meccariello, Claire Morgan, Whitney Morgan, Dakota Orgill, Zander Robinson, Peyton Sermon, Carter Sitterud, Megan Stilson, Mason Thronley, Mason Trout and Seth Winter.