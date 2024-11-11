St. Anthony’s Catholic Carnival Packs Helper Auditorium

Helper’s Auditorium was the place to be over the weekend as the highly-anticipated annual St. Anthony’s Catholic Carnival was hosted once again.

Beginning on Thursday, Nov. 7, roast turkey and all the trimmings were available for $15 for adults and $8 for children under 12.

Then on Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9, the doors opened at 6 p.m. and the community, visitors and more were welcomed in to enjoy everything that the carnival has to offer.

This included, but was not limited to, games, raffles, a silent auction, children’s games, face painting, booths, homemade goodies, bingo and more.

Some of the raffle prizes available were monetary prizes, a pruning saw, a Cuisinart griddler elite, Oakley sunglasses, a Vegas package for two people, a welder start-up kit and one latter a week for a year.