St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2020 and 2021 Grand Marshals Recognized

With the exciting news of the return of the annual Price City St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the city council members recognized the grand marshal at their Wednesday evening meeting.

Due to the 2020 parade being cancelled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, not only was this year’s marshal announced as Paul Anderson, but Jana Olsen was also recognized as the 2020 marshal. Megan Marshall, who has been in charge of the parade for some time now, spoke on these individuals and grand marshals as a whole.

Marshall remarked that a couple of years ago, they opened up nominations for the grand marshal to the entire community. Before the cancellation of last year’s parade, Olsen was nominated and received the most votes. They wished to be sure to recognize her this year for everything that she has accomplished for the community.

This year, Anderson with Castle Country Radio received the most votes. Both Anderson and Olsen will be in the parade with a provided vehicle. “This is just our way of showing our appreciation for everything that you’ve done,” stated Marshall.

Price City Mayor Mike Kourianos thanked Marshall for volunteering her time on behalf of the city. “You should be getting one of these plaques,” he said.

Following this, the mayor read from the plaques, which highlighted how both marshals are greatly appreciated for their service to the community. As a council, they remarked that they appreciate what they do and thanked them.