Staggering Number of Child Pornography Images Seized in Helper Residency Search

Timothy Wayne Harner, a 59-year-old registered sex offender residing in Helper City, is now facing numerous criminal charges following the discovery of around 59,000 images of child pornography in his residence.

This discovery came from the FBI, the Helper City Police Department and the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office following an executed search warrant on August 13. Harner was charged on Monday in the Seventh District Court with 26 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, which is a second-degree felony.

The accumulated total of images were gathered from a computer, a digital storage device and a DVD.

It was also reported that pictures that Harner personally captured on his cellular device, in areas that children would frequent on their journey to and from school, were discovered. As a registered offender, Harner has previously been discovered in such acts.

In 2001, he plead guilty to the sexual abuse of a child and was sentenced to one to 15 years in the Utah State Prison. Harner was also required to register with the Utah Sex Offender Registry at that time.