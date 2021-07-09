Star Party to be Hosted Near Helper City Cemetery

Following the fun of Helper Saturday Vibes on Saturday evening, there will be a star party hosted near the Helper City Cemetery beginning at 9 p.m.

There will be telescopes for those that wish to view the stars. Additionally, it was reported that the grant for the solar trail has been approved in Helper. There is still $800 needed in matching funds before the panels can be ordered.

The solar trail is a one mile solar system trail that will bring the sun and planets to life with 10 display panels and an audio guide. It will be located along the Helper River Walkway.

Planets are available for adoption for $100 each and those that wish to participate may call Lenore Callor at (435) 820-4232 to reserve a planet. Smaller donations are also accepted at the city offices in Helper, during Saturday Vibes and at the star party.

Future events are being planned and will be announced as they are finalized.