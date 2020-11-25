Start Your Thanksgiving with the Annual Turkey Trot

Those that enjoy beginning their Thanksgiving holiday with hearty exercise are in luck once again. Carbon County Recreation made the announcement that they are hosting their Turkey Trot on Thursday morning.

This 12th annual event will follow the traditional four mile out and four mile back course that is marked from the parking lot of the fairgrounds ice skating rink to the base of Pinnacle Peak.

It is stated that those participating are welcome to choose the distance that they would like to run, walk or bike, and once that halfway point has been reached, it is fine to turn around and head back. The course will be marked in half-mile increments and the course markings will be left throughout the day for those that wish to enjoy the course at a different time in order to maintain social distancing.

It is requested that all participants bring one canned food item to donate as the fee for participation. Each item collected will be directly donated to the Carbon County Food Bank. Staff from Carbon Recreation will be at the course from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. to accept the donations.

Carbon Recreation is also requesting that all that are waiting for the race to begin wear a face mask. Masks may be removed once the run begins and social distancing is practiced. It was stated that those that are uncomfortable beginning with the group may begin or end the race any time that is desirable.