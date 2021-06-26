State of Utah, Bureau of Land Management Release Stage 2 Fire Restrictions

Due to the current and forecasted weather conditions, coupled with the extremely dry vegetation conditions in Southeast Utah, a decision was made by the State Forester to enter into a new stage of restrictions.

Building, maintaining, attending or using any fire, campfire or stove fire, including charcoal grills and barbecues, is prohibited. Coal, wood burning and tent stoves are also prohibited, which includes at homes and in developed camping and picnic grounds.

Also prohibited is smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, trailer or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area that is paved or free from dry vegetation. The discharge or use of any fireworks, tracer ammunition or other pyrotechnic devices, including exploding targets, is not allowed.

Cutting, welding or grinding metal in areas of dry vegetation has been added to the list of prohibited acts, as well as operating a motorcycle, chainsaw, ATV or other small internal combustion engine without an approved and working spark arrestor.

This is in effect for all unincorporated private and all state lands within Carbon, Emery, Grand and San Juan counties.

Additionally, further restrictions have been put in place by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). The aforementioned prohibited acts from the State are also in place by the BLM and are enacted in all BLM Price Field Office lands located in Southeastern Utah in Carbon and Emery counties.

Devices that are fueled by petroleum or liquid propane gas (LPG) products with a shut-off valve are allowed in areas clear of flammable vegetation within three feet of the device. The BLM also listed these exemptions:

Permits may be issued to enter and use public lands designated in the fire prevention order when the authorized officer determines that the permitted activities will not conflict with the order (43 CFR 9212.1).

Any federal, state or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of official duty.

It was stated that individuals violating this order can be subject to a $1,000 fine and associated fire suppression and rehabilitation costs.