Case No. 2022CV000181

PPE LINX LLC

6742 Forest Hill Blvd, Suite 190

Greenacres, FL 33413

Plaintiff,

vs.

TGI MEDICAL SOLUTIONS LLC

2717 W. Ranch Rd

Mequon, WI 53092,

GABRIEL SHALELASHVILI

2717 W. Ranch Rd

Mequon, WI 53092,

THE HD GROUP LLC

18521 E. Queen Creek Rd, Suite 105-243

Queen Creek, AZ 85142,



and ERIC FOSTER,

Defendants.

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF WISCONSIN

To each person named above as a defendant:

You are hereby notified that the plaintiff named above has filed a lawsuit or other legal action against you. The complaint, which is attached, states the nature and basis of the legal action.

Within 45 days after receiving this summons, you must respond with a written answer, as that term is used in chapter 802 of the Wisconsin Statutes, to the complaint. The court may reject or disregard an answer that does not follow the requirements of the statutes. The answer must be filed with the court, whose address is Ozaukee County Circuit Court, 1201 S. Spring St., Port Washington, WI 53074 and to OVB Law and Consulting, S.C., plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 839 N. Jefferson St, Suite 502, Milwaukee, WI 53202. You may have an attorney help or represent you.

If you do not provide a proper answer within 45 days, the court may grant judgment against you for the award of money or other legal action requested in the complaint, and you may lose your right to object to anything that is or may be incorrect in the complaint. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future and also may be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property.

Dated this 2nd day of June 2022.

OVB Law & Consulting, S.C.

Attorney for Plaintiff

Electronically signed by:

s/O. Emil Ovbiagele

O.Emil Ovbiagele

State Bar No. 1089766

s/Megan Mirka

Megan Mirka

State Bar No. 1116377

839 N. Jefferson Street, Suite 502

Milwaukee, WI 53202

(414)585-0588 (office)

(414)255-3031 (fax)

emil@ovblaw.com

megan@ovblaw.com

Published in the ETV Newspaper July 27, August 3, August 10 and August 17, 2022.