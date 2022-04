On Wednesday morning, the final 3A soccer RPI standings were revealed.

The Dinos were awarded a first-round bye and the #9 seed. As a result, Carbon will travel to #8 Juan Diego on May 4 for the second round. Emery, on the other hand, was given the #11 seed and will host #22 Union on Friday, April 29.

Best of luck to both teams in the state tournament!