State Tournament Brackets Revealed for Baseball and Softball

The UHSAA revealed Wednesday afternoon the upcoming state tournament brackets.

Starting in baseball, the Super Regionals will be held on both Carbon and Emery’s home sites on May 2, at 4 p.m. then on May 3 at 1 p.m.

The #3 Carbon Dinos will be facing the #14 North Sanpete Hawks. The #8 Emery Spartans will be facing the #9 American Leadership Academy. The winners will head to Kearns next week, as the tournament will go May 6-11, at Kearns High School.

In the softball bracket, the games will be played at the POD Sites on Saturday, May 4. Emery will be a POD host.

The #1 Emery Lady Spartans will face either ALA or Ben Lomond in Castle Dale at 12:30 p.m. The #5 Carbon Lady Dinos will be playing at the Morgan POD, they will be playing the #12 Manti at 3:00 p.m. The winners will than head to Spanish Fork May 9-11, playing at the Spanish Fork Complex.