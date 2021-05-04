Statewide Academic All-State Awards Announced

For the final time of the 2020-21 school year, the Academic All-State Awards have been released. The Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) considers this award “the most prestigious honor” given to seniors.

UHSAA Executive Director Robert Cuff released the following statement: “For over 25 years, the UHSAA has presented the Academic All-State Award to recognize those students who have excelled in the classroom as well as in athletic competition. Individuals are selected for this award on the basis of their athletic ability and academic proficiency. With over 85,000 students participating in high school activities, this award is the most prestigious honor the UHSAA presents to senior students. On behalf of all those who are associated with the UHSAA, I congratulate and pay tribute to those individuals who have earned and received this distinguished award.”

Congratulations to the many local high school seniors listed below, who were recognized as Academic All-State members.

Baseball – Casen Miller (Emery), Kove Johansen (Emery), Luke Stilson (Emery)

Boys’ Track and Field – Cannon Sharp (Emery), Ethan Johnson (Green River)

Debate – Easton Horsely (Carbon), Philip Howa (Carbon), Allison Thomas (Emery), Kaylee Durrant (Emery)

Girls’ Track and Field – Erin Stromness (Carbon), Ryan Lee (Carbon), SayDee Johnson (Carbon), Haley Guymon (Emery)

Golf – Macie Nielson (Emery), Morgan Bastian (Green River)

Instrumental Music – Madalyn Johnson (Carbon), Philip Howa (Carbon), Aidan Mortensen (Carbon)

Soccer – Merrick Morgan (Carbon), Wade Huggard (Emery)

Softball – Katie Jones (Carbon), Arilyn Allred (Emery)

Theater – Hunter Heath (Carbon)

Vocal – Ariana Mastin (Carbon), Jenna Birch (Carbon)