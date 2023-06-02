STEM Camp Coming to Green River High School

USU Eastern is working in conjunction with Green River High School (GRHS) and Intermountain Electronics to host a STEM Camp at the high school on June 20-22.

The camp will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and students will participate in flying a drone via automation, coding a game and building air rockets. The cost is $50 per participant, though it increases to $100 after June 15. Some scholarships are available for Green River students.

The STEM Camp is limited to 25 students and is for ages 13 to 18, though exceptions can be made for ages 10 to 12. Those with questions on the age exception may ask for additional details.

Lunch will be provided during the camp and there is no prior experience necessary. All skill levels are welcome to participate. Interested parties may contact GRHS Principal Kayce May-Riches at (435) 564-3461.