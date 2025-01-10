Stephanie Cha Receives Apples for Teacher Award

On Wednesday evening, Creekview Elementary fourth grade teacher Stephanie Cha was honored with AJB Broadcasting’s Apple for Teacher Award at the Carbon School Board meeting.

With a large crowd in attendance to support her, AJB Broadcasting’s CJ McManus welcomed Cha to the podium for recognition. Amanda Holly Paiz, the mother of one of Cha’s students, was also invited to the podium to read the nomination letter she submitted.

“Ms. Cha’s dedication, compassion and passion for teaching are unmatched,” Paiz said, noting that her daughter had been taught by Cha in both first and fourth grades.

Paiz praised Cha’s ability to connect with students on a personal level, fostering a love of learning in a safe, nurturing environment where each student feels valued, understood and encouraged to be themselves.

“Whether it’s through her creative teaching methods, her thoughtful attention to each child’s unique needs or the lasting relationships she builds, Ms. Cha truly exemplifies what it means to be an outstanding educator,” Paiz read aloud. “I can confidently say her dedication has made a lasting difference, not only in my daughter’s life but in the lives of all her students.”

Cha was then presented with a shadow box and gifts from AJB Broadcasting and their sponsors. She expressed her gratitude for the nomination and thanked her parents, Pam and Stephen Cha, as well as everyone who attended in support.

Cha also gave a special shoutout to her kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Matthews, who was also in attendance.

“Because of teachers like her and others in this room, I am in the place I am today, so thank you to everyone,” Cha said.

AJB Broadcasting’s “Apples for Teachers” is made possible by Eastern Utah Community Credit Union, Castleview Hospital, Marietti Monuments, Sutherlands, Coldstone Creamery and Castle Valley Awards. They will be continuing to highlight teachers monthly and to nominate a deserving teacher, email taylor@heytony.com.