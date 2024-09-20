StepOne Service Available to Help the Community

Tawnee Eley, Care Coordinator for StepOne Service, presented during the Sept. Carbon County Chamber of Commerce (CCCC) luncheon as a business spotlight.

Eley explained that they run a three-to-five-day management service that takes place at Castleview Hospital. The program helps adults aged 18 and over who are in the early stage of withdrawal from alcohol and/or opioids. This is a voluntary program and those utilizing it are free to leave whenever they prefer.

However, those that wish to engage in StepOne Service must be willing to continue onto some sort of treatment following the detoxification process. Treatment begins with a telephone pre-screening, where insurance is checked and plans after detox are made.

Those going through withdrawal are then brought in for an in-person assessment to ensure that they meet the criteria and are placed under the supervision of nurses and those at Castleview who administer medications to assist with the withdrawal process.

Eley explained that, once detox has finished, the patients are set up with appointments for after discharge, whether it be inpatient rehabilitation, therapy, etc. StepOne Service then follow up with the patients for up to six months after their discharge. Anyone interested in learning more about StepOne Service can contact them at (435) 636-4808.