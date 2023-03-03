Steven Collins Graduates from Fort Lewis College

Press Release

Steven Collins, of Price, graduated from Fort Lewis College on Dec. 16. Collins graduated with a degree in Engineering.

Graduates in the 2022 Fall Commencement ceremony received Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, and Master of Arts in Education degrees, as well as certificates in Pre-Health, Geographic Information System, Regenerative Food Systems, and Digital Marketing.

As the Four Corners’ stronghold of academic excellence, Fort Lewis College blends small class sizes, engaged faculty, and unparalleled research opportunities to help students earn college degrees and chase their dreams. Guided by real-world experiences and a bountiful landscape, our students develop critical thinking and communication skills to fuel further studies or rewarding careers. A broad range of subjects and a diverse student body weave cross-cultural knowledge throughout signature programs focused on environmental studies, education, the health sciences, creative arts and business administration.