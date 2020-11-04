Stewart’s Market Brings Improved Shopping Experience to Customers

The COVID-19 pandemic saw many businesses needing to scale back, but Stewart’s Market in Castle Dale seized the opportunity this year to improve its infrastructure and offerings. While customers have been enjoying these improvements as they happen, the culmination of the efforts will be recognized during a grand re-opening next week.

A small ribbon cutting ceremony will be by invitation only, but members of the community are invited to visit the store to enjoy the improvements. Stewart’s Market Manager Wayne Huntington, who has overseen the store since 1990, said the changes were made following extensive input from customers.

“It’s your store,” Huntington said, referring to all customers. “It’s not just Stewart’s, it’s not just Wayne’s store, it’s yours.”

As customers visit Stewart’s Market, the first thing they may notice is the parking lot, which was completely redone this year. Along with new blacktop, the parking lot also features wider parking stalls to accommodate larger vehicles and grocery carts.

Walking into the store, customers will see new flooring as well as new check stands and a relocated customer service booth. The front of the store also houses Boyd’s Pharmacy in the former customer service location. The pharmacy is a new addition to Stewart’s Market as it relocated from its former location this fall.

Huntington said that a pharmacy option in-store was frequently requested by customers who wanted to shop while waiting for prescriptions. A partnership with Boyd’s Pharmacy was the perfect fit as they also wanted to provide convenience for their customers. This was taken a step further with the new drive thru window that is located on the west side of the store.

Boyd’s Pharmacy customers can expect its usual offerings, including vaccinations, Medicare Part D plan assistance, MedSync, free deliveries and much more. The pharmacy will also retain its traditional hours of operation, which are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Traveling further into the store, customers will see an open layout that was accomplished by resetting the aisles as well as updating the produce and meat cases. New paint and signs adorn the walls while aisle hangers also got a fresh look.

With the changes, Stewart’s Market is offering new items throughout the store as well as propane. There is also something for the kids with youth shopping carts.

While Stewart’s Market used 2020 to improve the store for customers, Huntington said the store continues to focus on giving back to the entire community. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the Stewart’s Cares program implemented funding for those struggling in the wake of the pandemic. Over $8,000 was given to those in need to purchase groceries and other necessities.

The COVID-19 pandemic also brought on the offering of curbside pickup for customers. Those that call and place an order with Stewart’s have the option to pick up their groceries curbside for no extra charge.

With this, Stewart’s has continued its traditional donations, including giving to the local food bank and supporting student activities throughout the county. Huntington stressed that the store’s 45 employees care deeply about improving not just the store, but the community as a whole.

To see the improvements made at Stewart’s Market and the new Boyd’s Pharmacy location, stop by the store at 590 East Main Street in Castle Dale. For great deals during the grand re-opening, see next week’s circular in the ETV Newspaper.