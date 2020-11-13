Stewart’s Market Gives Back to Local Veterans

In honor of Veterans Day, Stewart’s Market took time to express its appreciation for local veterans in the form of various donations. These donations benefitted the three American Legion Posts in Emery County.

Stewart’s Market Owner Mark Stewart and Manager Wayne Huntington presented the checks to local veteran and post commander Mac Huntington. Each post received $200, which will benefit veterans from Emery, Ferron, Orangeville, Castle Dale, Clawson, Elmo, Huntington, Lawrence and Cleveland.

According to Wayne Huntington, the decision to donate the funds was made due to COVID-19 negatively impacting the traditional events and fundraisers hosted by the American Legion. This included the annual Veterans Day program that happens on Nov. 11.

While the program was not able to take place, Stewart’s saw the opportunity to honor and support local veterans through the donation. Mac Huntington expressed his gratitude to the Stewart’s Market family for their recognition as well as the continued support.