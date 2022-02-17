Stilson and Rasmussen Help Spartans Rally

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The #17 Spartans were on the road on Wednesday night to tip off the state tournament at #16 Providence Hall.

Emery found itself in a seven-point deficit at half, 31-24, but never hung their heads. In fact, the Spartans regrouped and set a blistering pace in the third quarter to go up by five. Emery outscored the Patriots 21-9 in the period to take control.

Providence Hall had an answer, however, and tied the game in the final minutes to force overtime. In the extra period, Emery played to its strengths and scored 13 points. They kept the Patriots from answering and pulled off the comeback 71-64.

Wade Stilson and Brett Rasmussen led the way with 21 and 20 points, respectively. Luke Justice added another 15 points to aide the late surge.

Emery’s road only gets more difficult as the Spartans will play #1 Layton Christian Academy in Layton on Saturday at 1 p.m.