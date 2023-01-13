Stilson Posts 31

ETV News Stock Photo by Elizabeth Marshall

The Spartans were in Richfield on Wednesday to take on the ‘Cats. Emery drew first blood with a 17-13 lead after one quarter.

Then, Richfield began landing back-to-back-to-back haymakers. The Wildcats outscored the Spartans by 18 points in the middle of the contest.

Credit the Spartans, though, as they never gave up. Emery continued to battle its way back, landing body blow after body blow. The Spartans pulled within one possession, but the bell rang before they could deliver the knockout blow. Richfield escaped 67-64.

Wade Stilson had a career night, scoring 31 points to lead all scorers. To put that in perspective, that was nearly half of Emery’s total. Brett Rasmussen added another 10 points while Talon Tuttle scored eight.

Emery (9-4, 0-1) will look to get back in the win column on Friday when Canyon View (9-5, 0-0) visits the Spartan Center.