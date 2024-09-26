Stilson with a Hat Trick in Loss to Hawks

The Emery Spartan soccer team visited Mt. Pleasant on Tuesday for a region matchup with the North Sanpete Hawks. Both teams came out strong in the first half with a competitive back-and-forth, ending with a 3-3 tie going into the second half.

The Lady Spartans would find the back of the net two more times by the end of the match, as the Hawks scored four goals, ending the match with the score of 7-5. Megan Stilson had a great showing, ending the night with three goals and an assist.

Illyria Mason and Jessie Childs both would get a goal as well in the match. Molly Durant and Daley Stewart ended the match with an assist and Hannah Farley contributed 19 saves for the Emery squad.

They finish out the week against Juab on Thursday in Nephi. Then end their season next week facing Richfield in Castle Dale and Carbon in Price.