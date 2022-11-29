Stilson’s Double-Double Leads Spartans Over Patriots

ETV News Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

Emery was back in the Spartan Center on Wednesday night to host Providence Hall. After a competitive first quarter, Emery opened the game up in the second 19-11 to lead 32-21 at the break. The Spartans kept their foot on the pedal and went on to win 59-45 to open the season 3-0.

Wade Stilson was all over the court, logging a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds from the guard position. He also added six steals to only one turnover in the contest. Luke Justice was the leading point scorer with 16 followed by Talon Tuttle with 11.

The Spartans shot 40 percent on the night and cleaned up the boards with 37 rebounds while stealing it 13 times. Brett Rasmussen pulled down eight boards while Creek Sharp gathered six more.

After an extended stay at home, the Spartans (3-0) will hit the road to play South Summit (1-0) on Wednesday.