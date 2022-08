An afternoon storm resulted in the closure of Highway 6 on Saturday.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the closure is at milepost 200 on Highway 6, west of the Tie Fork Rest Area. Westbound traffic is closed completely, while eastbound closure are possible.

Travelers are advised to use an alternate route as the closure is expected to last for several hours. A flash flood warming has also been put into effect through 5 p.m.