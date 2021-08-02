Storms Cause Flooding on Highway 6

On Monday afternoon, authorities reported flooding on Highway 6 as a result of rainstorms in the area. Travelers are encouraged to use extreme caution and expect delays.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, flooding is impacting traffic in both directions on Highway 6 near Crandall Canyon. Authorities announced the hazard at 1:46 p.m. and gave an estimated clearance time of 2:45 p.m.

Flooding is also affecting travel on Highway 6 between mile posts 226 and 230 near Bear Canyon, which is three miles west of Indian Canyon. This hazard was announced at 1:49 p.m. with an estimated clearance time of 4 p.m. This will impact the Price Water Treatment Plant on the Price River.

“Debris flows are impacting US-6 off the Bear Burn Scar,” the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City shared. “Use extreme caution in this area.”

The National Weather Service has issued flash flood warnings in both Carbon and Emery counties. The Carbon County warning is in effect until 4:15 p.m. while the warning in Emery County is scheduled through 4:30 p.m.

“Expect showers and thunderstorms to continue to develop across central and eastern Utah through the afternoon,” the National Weather Service shared. “Main threat area is from southern Salt Lake County, south and eastward including the Bear, Dollar Ridge, East Fork, Ether Hollow burn scars.”